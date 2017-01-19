Millennials spend more on coffee than retirement

Many Millennials spend more money on coffee than they do on savings for retirement.

According to Vice, microinvesting app Acorns recently published a survey done through Survey Monkey.

It reports that nearly half of Millennials display this behavior.

The survey looked at the spending habits of more than 1,900 Millennials aged 18 to 25. Young women were found to be the most frivolous with their spending.

Around 44 percent of women in that age group spend more on their daily cup of coffee than their retirement fund. That is 10 percent higher than men of the same age, averaging out to 41 percent of the Millennial population surveyed.

