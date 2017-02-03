Lowe's is hiring 45K workers for seasonal jobs

WMAR Staff
8:13 AM, Feb 3, 2017

Lowe's plans to hire more than 45,000 people for seasonal work at its stores across the U.S.

The home improvement chain is getting ready for spring - one of their busiest times of the year.

Among the positions Lowe's is looking to fill are cashiers, sales people, product assemblers and loaders who get products into the hands of shoppers who order online.

“Our goal is to meet customers wherever they are – whether in stores, online or at home – with the support, inspiration and solutions they need to tackle their home projects,” said Jennifer Weber, chief human resources officer. “Seasonal employees play an important role in helping customers during this peak period, and we’re excited to welcome them to the Lowe’s team.”

Last year, nearly half of Lowe’s seasonal employees transitioned into permanent part-time and full-time positions.

To apply for one of these jobs, visit the Lowe's website.

