A Beltsville lab has spawned the largest grown-in-the-U.S. laboratory diamond at 6.28 carats, the CEO of MiaDonna and Co. said this month.

The company, founded by Anna-Mieke Anderson, sells conflict-free lab-grown diamonds, which are estimated to cost about 30 to 50 percent less than diamonds mined from the earth.

It has the support of Muhammed Ali’s daughter Khaliah Ali-Wertheimer, who serves as The Greener Diamond Foundation's humanitarian ambassador.

The two are also spear-heading a public awareness campaign to aid victims of Africa's blood diamond wars.

Five percent of the sales of MiaDonna Eco-Diamonds are donated to the Greener Diamond Foundation. It funds programs that help children whose parents were killed in diamond conflicts.

