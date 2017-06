You might just go Gaga for these new Starbucks drinks. The company is teaming up with Lady Gaga to create the "Cups of Kindness" collections.

Featuring two new drinks, Matcha Lemonade and the Violet drink - creamy coconut milk blended with blackberries and hibiscus, the project will support youth projects including improving mental health resources.

For each of the drinks purchased through Monday, June 19, Starbucks will donate $.025 to Gaga's Born this Way Foundation.