Krispy Kreme is celebrating the release of its new coffee blends by giving away free doughnuts.

Starting on Feb. 6, customers that purchase any size of the new coffee (which is available in two blends, smooth and rich), will get an original glazed doughnut on the house.

The promotion runs through the end of the month.

