Before hitting the road in the rain and snow, you'll want to make sure your car is prepared.

The Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene suggests keeping the following on hand:

Rechargeable flashlight

Cellphone and car charger

Extra food and water

Flares

Tools: jack, lug wrench, shovel

Road maps

Blanket/sleeping bag(s)

Extra warm clothes, boots, hat and gloves

First aid kit

Pocket knife

Matches or lighter

Battery jumper cables

Ice scraper and snow brush

Paper towels

Extra washer fluid

Chains or traction tires

Small snow shovel

Kitty litter for tire traction

If your car gets stuck, run your heater for short periods of time, and crack a window to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Listen to the radio for emergency updates and stay hydrated.

Contrary to popular belief, drivers should also avoid idling their vehicle to warm it up.

Modern-day fuel injection technology, advanced computer systems for delivery that automatically adjusts distribution in whatever temperature you're in and common, thinner synthetic oils get your engine lubricated much quicker.

The EPA says driving the car will warm it up faster than idling, both the inside heat and under the hood, and a brief idling time of no more than 30 seconds is all that's needed.

