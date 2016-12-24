How to keep your holiday presents safe from burglars

It's that time of the year when presents start to pile up at home.

Sometimes, that can be a red flag for burglars.

Safewise.com, which offers home security advice for property owners, had the following tips:

Be discreet when disposing of packages: For example, if you got a brand new TV, be sure to break down the packaging and hide it as much as possible.

Watch what's visible from the street: Keep your presents out of view from passersby.

Have good lighting: Install outdoor motion detector lights that go off if someone approaches your home at night.

Watch social media posts: Be careful about public posts letting people know you're out of town.

Take pictures and record serial numbers: If your valuables get stolen, this makes it easier for the authorities to recover the items.

