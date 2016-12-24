How to keep your holiday presents safe from burglars

Rain
HI: 47°
LO: 39°
HI: 43°
LO: 37°
LO: 34°
It's that time of the year when presents start to pile up at home. Sometimes, that can be a red flag for burglars. These are a few ways to stay safe.
File photo of Christmas presents. Creative Commons 2.0. Photographer Mulad
It's that time of the year when presents start to pile up at home.
Sometimes, that can be a red flag for burglars.
Safewise.com, which offers home security advice for property owners, had the following tips:
Be discreet when disposing of packages: For example, if you got a brand new TV, be sure to break down the packaging and hide it as much as possible.
Watch what's visible from the street: Keep your presents out of view from passersby.
Have good lighting: Install outdoor motion detector lights that go off if someone approaches your home at night.
Watch social media posts: Be careful about public posts letting people know you're out of town.
Take pictures and record serial numbers: If your valuables get stolen, this makes it easier for the authorities to recover the items.
Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.