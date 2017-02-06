A hair salon is making a difference for the homeless to start the week.

Hair Cuttery is participating in the 18th annual "Share-A-Haircut" program at all of its locations.

Simply stop by any salon location for a haircut on Monday, Feb. 6 and Tuesday, Feb. 7, and a free haircut certificate will be donated to organizations helping the homeless.

Last year, Hair Cuttery donated 86,000 free haircuts.

Find your nearest salon.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android