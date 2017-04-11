Greene Turtle hosts Easter Egg Hunt

WMAR Staff
8:54 AM, Apr 11, 2017
8:54 AM, Apr 11, 2017

Greene Turtle is inviting families to celebrate Easter early. The restaurant will host an Easter egg hunt Tuesday, coinciding with its weekly Kids Eat Free Day. Most of the eggs will contain candy, but some will contain "turtle bucks" for use during a future visit.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille is inviting families to celebrate Easter early.

The restaurant will host an Easter egg hunt Tuesday, coinciding with its weekly Kids Eat Free Day.

Most of the eggs will contain candy, but some will contain $10 worth of "turtle bucks" for use during a future visit.

The Easter egg hunt runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Greene Turtle locations participating in the event are located in Owings Mills, Mount Airy, White Marsh, Arundel Mills and Westminster.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top