Greene Turtle hosts Easter Egg Hunt

Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille is inviting families to celebrate Easter early.

The restaurant will host an Easter egg hunt Tuesday, coinciding with its weekly Kids Eat Free Day.

Most of the eggs will contain candy, but some will contain $10 worth of "turtle bucks" for use during a future visit.

The Easter egg hunt runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Greene Turtle locations participating in the event are located in Owings Mills, Mount Airy, White Marsh, Arundel Mills and Westminster.