Gas prices to increase in 2017

WMAR Staff
8:56 AM, Jan 5, 2017

Gas prices are expected to increase to $2.49 per gallon this year.

BALTIMORE - Are you ready to pay more at the pump?

Gas prices are expected to increase to $2.49 per gallon this year, that's according to Gas Buddy

The National Yearly Average will go up 36 cents.

Analysts said these will be highest gas prices the nation has seen in the last three years.

The United States is expected to spend $355 billion on gas over the course of the year.

$3 a gallon will be seen in some of the nation’s largest cities, including Washington, D.C.

