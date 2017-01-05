Gas prices to increase in 2017

BALTIMORE - Are you ready to pay more at the pump?

Gas prices are expected to increase to $2.49 per gallon this year, that's according to Gas Buddy.

The National Yearly Average will go up 36 cents.

Analysts said these will be highest gas prices the nation has seen in the last three years.

BIG NEWS: GasBuddy’s 2017 Fuel Price Outlook is here! Check out the trends and forecasts for this year’s gas prices. https://t.co/XUfbg3p06y pic.twitter.com/rWe1QxOF14 — GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) January 4, 2017

The United States is expected to spend $355 billion on gas over the course of the year.

$3 a gallon will be seen in some of the nation’s largest cities, including Washington, D.C.

