Grab free coffee at Wawa Thursday

Coffee lovers can get a free cup of joe at Wawa Thursday.

All customers can enjoy any size coffee at all Wawa locations for the entire day in celebration of the convenience store's 53rd anniversary in retail.

The first Wawa Food Market opened April 16, 1964 in Pennsylvania.

Today’s the Day! #WawaDay is here and we’re celebrating with FREE Any Size Coffee in stores all day long! pic.twitter.com/x38HKoYuUd — Wawa (@Wawa) April 13, 2017

The company hopes to give away two million free cups of coffee nationwide.

Wawa currently has 750 stores located throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Florida.