Flying Dog Brewery to move to bigger location

Flying Dog, Maryland's biggest brewery, will expand its property after purchasing a $2.55 million sit from the City of Frederick.

The purchase of the Bowman Farm lot was approved in September 2015, but the deed was not acquired by the beer company until Dec. 29, 2016.

"The Bowman Farm property was a somewhat complex transaction, but right from the start, The City of Frederick moved the process along expeditiously while protecting the interests of The City. We tremendously appreciate everyone's assistance," said Jim Caruso, CEO of Flying Dog.

Flying Dog’s plans for the 31.69-acre lot include a 150,000-square-foot state-of-the-art brewery and a farm brewery.

“We look forward to continuing to develop this project and making this the new home for Flying Dog Brewery in the years to come,” said Caruso.

“Manufacturing is an important industry sector for The City of Frederick, and we are excited that Flying Dog Brewery is expanding and adding jobs right here in Frederick,” said Richard Griffin, director of Economic Development for The City of Frederick.

