BBB: Fake Dundalk business scamming people out of thousands of dollars

The Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland is investigating an online auto dealer that has allegedly scammed people out of tens of thousands of dollars.
Multiple consumers paid Quality Car Guys for vehicles advertised online, then never received their purchase. The company's listed address is in Dundalk, Md.
After the customers sent their payment, contact with the company ceased. No one with the business returned calls or emails.
The BBB has received complaints from five victims, who have lost a combined $65,000, and believe more people may have been scammed. The BBB first started investigating the company after they received a complaint in December of 2016.