Dunkin' Donuts hosting fundraiser for Johns Hopkins Children's Center

CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 07: A cup of Dunkin' Donuts coffee and a donut bag sit on a counter September 7, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. In an effort to compete with Starbucks in the lucrative coffee market, Dunkin? Donuts has announced a goal of opening more than 10,000 new stores in the U.S. by 2020. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
Buying a cup of coffee will help a good cause on Thursday and Friday.
Dunkin' Donuts in the greater Baltimore region will donate $1 of all large iced coffee sales to Johns Hopkins Children's Center.
The first iced coffee fundraiser was in 2016 and raised more than $11,000 for the children's hospital.