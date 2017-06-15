Dunkin' Donuts hosting fundraiser for Johns Hopkins Children's Center

WMAR Staff
6:25 AM, Jun 15, 2017
Dunkin' Donuts in the greater Baltimore region are donating $1 of all large iced coffee sales to Johns Hopkins Children's Center. The fundraiser is Thursday and Friday.

The first iced coffee fundraiser was in 2016 and raised more than $11,000 for the children's hospital.

