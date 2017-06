There's now an easier way to make iced coffee at home.

It's called the "Hyperchiller." It cools coffee up to 130 degrees in 60 seconds.

You have to plan ahead when using it. You fill the stainless steel chambers with water and let it freeze overnight. Then, pour your coffee into the hyperchiller in the morning and just swirl it around to have an instant iced coffee.

The device works on more than just coffee. It costs $35.