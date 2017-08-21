A 'hot' commodity: Solar Eclipse stamps change with heat

(WMAR) - The Postal Service is offering a 'hot commodity' during the solar eclipse on Monday.

The Total Eclipse of the Sun Forever stamp changes from an eclipse picture to the moon from the heat of your finger! When it cools down the stamp reverts back to the eclipse.

Check out these stamps that change with the touch of your finger - special for the eclipse https://t.co/82nx1lluw8 pic.twitter.com/CdtuK5doaZ — ABC2NEWS (@ABC2NEWS) August 21, 2017

On the back of the stamp it also shows the stamps path.

“With the release of these amazing stamps using thermochromic ink, we’ve provided an opportunity for people to experience their own personal solar eclipse every time they touch the stamps,” says Cochrane. “As evidenced by this stamp and other amazing innovations, the Postal Service is enabling a new generation to bridge the gap and tighten the connection between physical mail and the digital world.”

The stamps aim to give you memories even if you you are missing out on this rare event.