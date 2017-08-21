A 'hot' commodity: Solar Eclipse stamps change with heat

On the back of the stamp it also shows the stamps path.
“With the release of these amazing stamps using thermochromic ink, we’ve provided an opportunity for people to experience their own personal solar eclipse every time they touch the stamps,” says Cochrane. “As evidenced by this stamp and other amazing innovations, the Postal Service is enabling a new generation to bridge the gap and tighten the connection between physical mail and the digital world.”
The stamps aim to give you memories even if you you are missing out on this rare event.