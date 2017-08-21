A 'hot' commodity: Solar Eclipse stamps change with heat

WMAR Staff
10:15 AM, Aug 21, 2017
5:57 PM, Aug 21, 2017

A new stamp released by the USPS changes with the touch of your hand. The Total Eclipse of the Sun Forever stamp goes from eclipse to moon by applying heat.

(WMAR) - The Postal Service is offering a 'hot commodity' during the solar eclipse on Monday. 

The Total Eclipse of the Sun Forever stamp changes from an eclipse picture to the moon from the heat of your finger! When it cools down the stamp reverts back to the eclipse. 

On the back of the stamp it also shows the stamps path. 

“With the release of these amazing stamps using thermochromic ink, we’ve provided an opportunity for people to experience their own personal solar eclipse every time they touch the stamps,” says Cochrane. “As evidenced by this stamp and other amazing innovations, the Postal Service is enabling a new generation to bridge the gap and tighten the connection between physical mail and the digital world.”

The stamps aim to give you memories even if you you are missing out on this rare event.  

