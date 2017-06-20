$200K treehouse built for sick children in Detroit, Michigan

MICHIGAN — An Ann Arbor area children's camp got a new edition this year: a custom built treehouse for campers with serious medical problems.

Crews from "The Treehouse Guys" went to the North Star Reach camp in Pinckney last year and built the 1,800 square foot tree house. "The Treehouse Guys" said they wanted the structure and creativity to look like the kids built and designed it, but with the expert craftsmanship from the team.

The episode aired Sunday, June 18, on the DIY Network.

The treehouse cost $200,000, paid for by donations. For more information about North Star Reach camp, click here.