Millennial Love: One right swipe at a time

If you’re younger than 35, chances are you’ve had an online dating profile or know someone who has.

Technology plays a huge role in our daily lives, and dating and relationships are no different.

“My sense is that most people are out there actively looking for relationships on some online site. I think it’s so common,” said the director of the Baltimore Therapy Center Raffi Bilek.

Do you want to date the next Bachelor or Bachelorette? Join ABC2 News for a casting call 5-9 p.m. July 7 at Maryland Live! casino.

Lani Cohen is a 30-year-old from Baltimore. She said she started using online dating sites in 2010. At the height of her usage she regularly maintained seven different profiles. Currently, she has two.

“I’ve met two really great guys, but it’s not really the greatest way to meet people,” she said.

It’s a common theme among millennials.

Forrest Thompson, 22, is a recent college graduate. He began using Tinder because so many of his friends encouraged him to. He said he was curious to see what it was all about and maybe get to know some matches.

See also: Maryland Live! Casino, ABC2 to host "The Bachelor" casting call July 7

“It kind of wasted my time,” he said. “It didn’t do anything for me and I kind of got bored.”

Yet, if you could peer into the lives of many millennials, you’ll see them swiping left and right through various suitors. So why?

“Students are still searching for love and searching for companionship and that hasn’t changed because of these apps and this technology. They’re still looking for this human connection. There’s just so many more ways to find it,” Amanda Nachman, publisher of CollegeMagazine.com and co-editor of Left Swipes and Love: A Millennial’s Guide to Hookups, Dating and Tinder, said.

Nachman and her co-editor, Daniel Kuhn, think that technology has added complexity to the dating process and really redefined it.

“The concept of dating has vastly changed,” Kuhn said. “We’re not even really calling it dating anymore. I wouldn’t say that I’m going on a date with this girl, it would be more of, I’m going to go hang out with this girl and see where it goes.”

And things have changed pretty drastically. Tamiera Vandegrift, contributing writer of Left Swipes and Love, pointed out from the 1930s to the 1970s, the average age for couples to marry was 23 for men and 20 for women. Many millennials would probably cringe at that thought.

In her article she poses the question: “Why are we more apt to propose ‘Netflix and Chill’ than an engagement ring?”

Bilek said for people who are really looking for serious relationships, there needs to be a paradigm shift.

“Dating is dead, no one really goes out and meets,” he said.

He believes the more comfortable millennials become with a lifestyle of instant gratification, the more difficult it will be to put in the work necessary to develop a real, long-term relationship.

Both Thompson and Cohen said they think millennials need to shift to more face to face communication rather than using screens, but they also said they don’t see the trend of online dating apps going away.

“It’s addicting,” Cohen said. “It’s like a game you can download on your phone and play. Even if you’re not expecting anything, you hold out hope that you’ll meet a nice guy.”

Kuhn said you can’t find success until you define what that success is. He and Nachman believe that technology has added more possibilities and access to more people instantaneously through an app.

“Even if we don’t like to admit it, the end goal of finding love really hasn’t changed at all. It’s more the medium of how we do it that’s really revolutionized,” Kuhn said.

For people who have had success finding relationships through online dating website and apps, the common thread seems to be communication. Even if the communication is through text, it’s important nonetheless.

“At the end of the day, it’s a process and it’s trial and error,” Kuhn said. “You’re probably not going to find Prince Charming the first time you swipe right. It’s a matter of really knowing what you’re looking for and understanding it might not happen right away.”

Follow Kate Mills on Twitter @KateMills_ABC2 and like her on Facebook.

