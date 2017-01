TOWSON, Md. - A 23-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Towson Tuesday night, police said.

Police said around 7:40 p.m. the victim was walking in the 7000 block of York Road near Dumbarton Road when a man snuck up from behind and sexually assaulted her. He then fled northbound on York Road.

A nearby resident called police.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.