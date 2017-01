By Patrick Hauf

Harford County's Hannah Brewer won Miss Maryland 2016 at just 19.

She went on to compete at the Miss America Pageant and finish in the top ten.

In addition to her pageant success, Hannah runs a non-profit organization called Hannah's Heroes.

The organizations started with a mission to make blankets to keep military personal who had returned from duty warm if they had to sleep overnight at an airport while they waited for flights.

Hannah's Heroes is expanding its focus to help provide needed support for U.S. troops before, during, and after the holiday season.