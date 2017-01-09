Art Builds Bridges Between Refugees and the Baltimore Community

By Cadence Quaranta

Art is not just a pastime, a talent, or a profession, art is a way to communicate. As the program Art Works has discovered, art has the power to create a bond between people who might otherwise have nothing in common. It can help to influence and to educate the public.

The identity and confidence of the refugees in the Youth Refugee Project is nurtured and strengthened through working on handmade art. Making and selling their creations helps members influence and connect to the community.

Kursten Pickup, the Coordinator of RYP says of the power of art, “We find that art is such a great tool for so many things, and we look at it like a universal language. We work with kids from over 20 different countries who speak over 30 different languages, so using art as a tool to build bridges is often really beneficial. In addition we use art to tackle some of the challenges that they face, whether that is identity or cultural issues, misunderstanding with peers or neighbors, we find that bringing communities together to complete a long term art project can often help them overcome those barriers.”

Art teacher and volunteer at RYP, Robin Morris, says, “It allows students to express their individual cultures, I see students of all different cultures sharing their different personal experiences, and it just creates a dialogue between students to learn about culture...I also definitely see a sense of confidence developing, they come in and they stand a little bit taller, and they're more expressive."

Abigael, is a refugee from Congo. When selling her creations she can educate people about her culture and her experiences.

Abigael says, “When people come to buy [the art], they always ask about the art that they are buying, like they ask, where is this design from and other things. I explain to them the country that it is from, and they want to know more. I help them know more by explaining to them."

Kibra is a refugee from Ethiopia and participates in Art Works. She says, "Doing art with RYP has helped me make some friends, and speak English too. It's made me a better person."

Abigael even found her future career from doing art with Art Works, she says, "We went to a photo camp in Virginia, they told me how to take pictures, and since I love pictures, they told me I could be a photographer. So then I decided that I want to be a photographer."

Art is powerful, and it is helping the youngest refugees in Baltimore transition into their new lifestyles. They are spreading awareness and educating the citizens of Baltimore through everyone that they talk to, and every piece of art that they sell.