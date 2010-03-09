Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 56°
LO: 40°
HI: 44°
LO: 34°
HI: 42°
LO: 31°
Cameron's mother, Adrianne Blake, isn't the only…
The Northeast is a great place to settle down -- if you're a rat. The South is a terrific…
Belgian police found a discarded laptop belonging to one of the suicide bombers, a Belgian…
On October 31, 1985, Bernie Casson went missing. She was seen with an unknown man around noon that day, then the next time she was seen, she…
For the roughly 40 million Americans who suffer from severe allergies that could lead to anaphylactic shock, having a pair of EpiPen's on…
Two teens from Fairfax, Va., were found in Baltimore. They had been missing since May 11.
There's a new scam affecting parents and students -- and it's called virtual kidnapping.
The board of Bob Evans announced on Tuesday that it is selling its restaurant division of its company.
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. announced a recall Sunday of certain 12-ounce bottles of its pale ales, IPA's and other beers after detecting a…
There are 3 things you can do in your home now, that could leave to money savings later.
Many Millennials spend more money on coffee than they do on savings for retirement.
We're spreading holiday cheer giving you a chance to win a holiday prize from a local business.
Each year, the ABC2 It’s Kindertime Toy Drive is dedicated to fallen heroes. Toys collected are given to given to children at the…
One First Prize – winner will receive four (4) tickets to the Dancing with the Stars: Live! We Came to Dance Tour on January 15, 2017…
ABC2 is proud to introduce Teachers are Heroes, a 10-month program highlighting one Maryland school teacher (K-8) each month.
ABC2 is working for your health.
For severe weather alerts to your smartphone or home phone, Storm Shield Alerts has you covered.
We’re happy to announce a feature-packed upgrade for our iPhone and iPad apps. Download it for free from the App Store today!
Anyone using ABC2’s alert system to make closing announcements for schools, churches or businesses must be registered in our…
Loyola Blakefield history teacher and assistant coach Anthony Zehyoue will take over as Dons head football coach.
Baltimore's new Arena Football League team finally has an identity.
He can blame one of his Jamaican teammates.
Baltimore's new Arena Football League will be named the Brigade.
Retired Raven Jameel McClain and his wife Keisha opened a Retro Fitness in Catonsville.
National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week is a change to make sure your teenagers understand the truth about using drugs and alcohol
Dutch Railways' electric trains are now 100 percent powered by wind energy.
Apparently, red pandas are master escape artists.
Mary Tyler Moore's career on television spanned 60 years where she changed comedy forever.
Moore was best known for her work in "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
Beloved entertainer Mary Tyler Moore has died at the age of 80.
Allman Brothers Band member Butch Trucks has died at age 69.
"Manchester by the Sea" is the first film from a streaming service to be nominated for best picture.
On the latest episode of The Bachelor, Corinne continues to cause trouble, and sparks fly between Nick and Raven.