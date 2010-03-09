Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 34°
LO: 25°
HI: 42°
LO: 28°
HI: 48°
LO: 36°
The body of Tonja Chadwick was found in Daisy Park Thursday night.
President Donald Trump told the Israeli prime minister on Thursday to hold off on…
A family outing takes an emotional and sobering turn when Joey's mom Molly—who has…
On October 31, 1985, Bernie Casson went missing. She was seen with an unknown man around noon that day, then the next time she was seen, she…
For the roughly 40 million Americans who suffer from severe allergies that could lead to anaphylactic shock, having a pair of EpiPen's on…
Two teens from Fairfax, Va., were found in Baltimore. They had been missing since May 11.
There's a new scam affecting parents and students -- and it's called virtual kidnapping.
Spring used reign supreme as the time to buy or sell a home. But winter sales have been heating up lately and have nearly caught up to the…
Among the positions Lowe's is looking to fill are cashiers, sales people, product assemblers and loaders who get products into the hands…
Hundreds of people gathered at Cross Street Market Thursday for a special rally. The market is closing for renovations, but loyal patrons are…
Krispy Kreme is giving way free doughnuts from Feb. 6 through the end of the month.
ABC2 is proud to introduce Teachers are Heroes, a 10-month program highlighting one Maryland school teacher (K-8) each month.
Ten winners will receive a four-pack of vouchers to the 2017 Disney on Ice: Dream Big at the Royal Farms Arena taking place…
For severe weather alerts to your smartphone or home phone, Storm Shield Alerts has you covered.
Anyone using ABC2’s alert system to make closing announcements for schools, churches or businesses must be registered in our…
ABC2 is working for your health.
Each year, the ABC2 It’s Kindertime Toy Drive is dedicated to fallen heroes. Toys collected are given to given to children at the…
We’re happy to announce a feature-packed upgrade for our iPhone and iPad apps. Download it for free from the App Store today!
Former NFL, Steve Smith Sr. has signed a multi-year deal to be an analyst on the NFL Network.
At first glance Colosseum Gym looks like your normal, run-of-the-mill work out facility. But if you take a walk to the back, through the…
Joey Thomas is the wrestler with the most wins in Maryland public school history.
Catcher Caleb Joseph has lost his salary arbitration case with the Baltimore Orioles after setting major league records for most at-bats and…
Chemotherapy and a double mastectomy saved Shantise Sipho's life. Photography saved her identity.
Scientists in China successfully created cows that are resistant to a deadly strand of tuberculosis by modifying the cows' genes.
The Veterans Affairs Maryland Health Care System held a celebration event Friday in honor of veterans who have recovered from substance abuse.
Few will forget when the company behind the EpiPen priced them out of reach for most allergy patients in pursuit of profits, and now some…
A study looked at the directors of 1,000 top-grossing films and found female and minority directors are underrepresented.
As horror villains go, the villain of the "Ring" movies sets a pretty high bar for potential victims. Technology streamlines things somewhat…
Just like the action on the field, the commercials that play during the Super Bowl have dominant teams like Budweiser and Pepsi. They also…
Celebrate 2017 Black History Month with these events around Maryland.
Once Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning, the excitement of Groundhog Day pretty much ended for most of us who weren't dancing and…
Thousands of fans of HBO's "Game of Thrones" voted for which character they think will die first in season seven.