A 55-year-old man has been charged in connection with a barricade in Dundalk over a grilled cheese sandwich.
If you're feeling guilty about your "weekend warrior" exercise schedule, stop.
Retirement is a means for celebration and firefighter, Ed Kranski has 30-years of fighting…
On October 31, 1985, Bernie Casson went missing. She was seen with an unknown man around noon that day, then the next time she was seen, she…
For the roughly 40 million Americans who suffer from severe allergies that could lead to anaphylactic shock, having a pair of EpiPen's on…
Two teens from Fairfax, Va., were found in Baltimore. They had been missing since May 11.
There's a new scam affecting parents and students -- and it's called virtual kidnapping.
The Limited — once a powerhouse in American shopping malls nationwide — has closed all of its locations.
Gas prices are expected to increase to $2.49 per gallon this year.
UPS declared January 5, to be National Returns Day.
Former NFL safety Keion Carpenter was laid to rest Monday.
An assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers faces aggravated assault and other charges after an altercation at a local bar Sunday night.
Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was charged early Monday with assaulting a doorman at a Pittsburgh bar and a police officer…
The Maryland Terrapins women’s basketball team is one of the best in the country. They are currently ranked third in the nation.…
A new study says the mammography rate increased in the two years after Obamacare was put into place.
The Cleveland Clinic said Sunday that one of its doctors will face disciplinary action after he wrote an op-ed slamming the number of…
In 2016, coral reefs had their largest die-offs ever. Now scientists say it could become an annual event by the end of the century.
The park will have its final show Sunday, but the whales won't completely stop doing tricks.
Armed robbers took more than $10 million worth of jewels from the reality star in October.
Meryl Streep's Golden Globes acceptance speech on Sunday is not the first time a celebrity has taken a spotlight moment and…
Meryl Streep wasn't the only one who criticized Trump during the show.
The full text of Meryl Streep's six-minute acceptance speech for a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes on Sunday:
Meryl Streep was honored at the Golden Globes for a lifetime of notable work, and she took the opportunity to make a sustained attack on US…
Seventeen people have been detained in connection with the theft of more than $10M worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West.