Current
Mostly clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 49°
LO: 37°
HI: 45°
LO: 37°
HI: 54°
LO: 44°
Mostly clear
HI: 49°
LO: 37°
HI: 45°
LO: 37°
HI: 54°
LO: 44°
A fatal crash Saturday afternoon has left one dead.
Prince, David Bowie, Muhammad Ali. The world lost a lot of titans in 2016. Take a look back…
Sick of 2016? Here are 17 reasons to be excited about 2017, including good TV, books and more.
On October 31, 1985, Bernie Casson went missing. She was seen with an unknown man around noon that day, then the next time she was seen, she…
For the roughly 40 million Americans who suffer from severe allergies that could lead to anaphylactic shock, having a pair of EpiPen's on…
Two teens from Fairfax, Va., were found in Baltimore. They had been missing since May 11.
There's a new scam affecting parents and students -- and it's called virtual kidnapping.
A Beltsville lab has spawned the largest grown-in-the-U.S. laboratory diamond at 6.28 carats, the CEO of MiaDonna and Co.…
Tips on how to make sure your car is ready for inclement weather.
Southeastern Mills issued a voluntary recall of select biscuit mix products due to possible salmonella contamination.
According to one employee, they were notified via a private Facebook page Monday that the restaurant would be closing, effective immediately.
We're spreading holiday cheer giving you a chance to win a holiday prize from a local business.
Each year, the ABC2 It’s Kindertime Toy Drive is dedicated to fallen heroes. Toys collected are given to given to children at the…
One First Prize – winner will receive four (4) tickets to the Dancing with the Stars: Live! We Came to Dance Tour on January 15, 2017…
ABC2 is proud to introduce Teachers are Heroes, a 10-month program highlighting one Maryland school teacher (K-8) each month.
ABC2 is working for your health.
For severe weather alerts to your smartphone or home phone, Storm Shield Alerts has you covered.
We’re happy to announce a feature-packed upgrade for our iPhone and iPad apps. Download it for free from the App Store today!
Anyone using ABC2’s alert system to make closing announcements for schools, churches or businesses must be registered in our…
The risk of a career-damaging injury is enough to keep some top NFL prospects off the field for their final college game.
The UFC's once-great poster figure Ronda Rousey was brutally knocked out by Amanda Nunes in less than one minute.
Smith reiterated this week that it's likely to be the final game in his remarkable career. The 37-year-old receiver would have liked to…
The 1,000 mile challenges encourages runners to run 1,000 miles in one year.
About 1 in 5 organs used in transplants come from car crash fatalities, but autonomous vehicles are expected to decrease those numbers.
China's domestic ivory trade will be phased out by the end of 2017, according to a new government order.
NASA has developed a few interesting strategies to prevent avian animals from tripping up its operations.
The 1,000 mile challenges encourages runners to run 1,000 miles in one year.
Brigitte Bledsoe, the corporate executive chef for Miss Shirley's Café, will appear on the The Food Network's show…
Several Maryland communities have put their own twist on the New Year's Eve ball dropping tradition, dropping items that include muskrats…
An autopsy on the body of pop star George Michael proved inconclusive and further tests will be carried out, UK police said.
An autopsy on the body of pop star George Michael proved inconclusive and further tests will be carried out, UK police said.
Players of "Star Wars: The Old Republic" put aside conflicts and came together for a touching tribute to Carrie Fisher.
It says the retailers have improperly profited, diluted and harmed the Run-DMC brand.