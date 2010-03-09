Current
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 47°
LO: 39°
HI: 40°
LO: 30°
HI: 35°
LO: 26°
Four of seven Maryland State Police helicopters that actively serve the state have been grounded.
After a tour of duty fighting Somali pirates, Spanish army officer Jesus Larios sneaks home…
On October 31, 1985, Bernie Casson went missing. She was seen with an unknown man around noon that day, then the next time she was seen, she…
For the roughly 40 million Americans who suffer from severe allergies that could lead to anaphylactic shock, having a pair of EpiPen's on…
Two teens from Fairfax, Va., were found in Baltimore. They had been missing since May 11.
There's a new scam affecting parents and students -- and it's called virtual kidnapping.
The ROAM Fitness gym officially opened Tuesday at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI Marshall).
Guinness' first brewery in the U.S. in more than 60 years is scheduled to open as early as this fall in Baltimore County.
Walmart will offer free two day shipping for necessities.
ADT Security Services has several tips on how businesses can prevent robberies.
Budweiser Super Bowl ad focuses on immigration.
A Baltimore native returns home to play with the new Arena Football team.
It's not clear how improved the Ravens roster will be come this fall, but their stadium is about to get some major upgrades.
The NFL Players Association might have pushed to scrap the commercial.
Turns out even the containers and wrappers could be bad for you.
False reports Jan. 31 said the final legal barrier against constructing the Dakota Access pipeline had been lifted.
Rep. Jason Chaffetz believes the land serves "no purpose for taxpayers."
The American Heart Association has new guidelines to help control weight and improve heart health.
Alan Thicke's son Carter Thicke was with his famous dad when he passed away after the pair played hockey.
The rivalry between Corinne and Taylor on The Bachelor comes to a head, Nick goes on a one-on-one date with Rachel, and the rest of the…
Singer and bassist John Wetton of the rock group Asia has died. He was 67.
Studios provided screeners.
After three seasons, Capaldi will step down from his role as the Twelfth Doctor.